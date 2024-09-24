MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MINISO Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded MINISO Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MINISO Group

MINISO Group Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $13.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MINISO Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 884.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth $10,431,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.