Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Acquires 52,345 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode purchased 52,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.22 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$273,240.90 ($187,151.30).

Diversified United Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Get Diversified United Investment alerts:

Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.