Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Charles Goode Acquires 52,345 Shares of Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode purchased 52,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.22 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$273,240.90 ($187,151.30).
Diversified United Investment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 9.01.
Diversified United Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.12%.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.
