BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 15,455 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,455 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.14 per share, with a total value of 249,443.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,601,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately 332,509,307.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.93 per share, with a total value of 432,467.64.

NYSE:BMEZ opened at 16.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a twelve month low of 12.93 and a twelve month high of 16.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth $3,179,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 89.3% in the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,761,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 831,025 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,853,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 395,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,770,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

