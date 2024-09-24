Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 942 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,380,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total value of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total value of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $264.21 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,905,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,922,223,000 after buying an additional 736,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after acquiring an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

