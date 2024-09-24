HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) CEO Jack Hightower Acquires 100,000 Shares

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Hightower purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,066,822.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Hightower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Jack Hightower acquired 36,078 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $550,189.50.

On Thursday, August 29th, Jack Hightower acquired 17,743 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $275,016.50.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Jack Hightower acquired 50,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $275.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business's revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

