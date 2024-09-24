Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 200,095 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,580.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of GO opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,579,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 677.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,981,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,741 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

