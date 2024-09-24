Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) EVP Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %
STRL stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $152.00.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
