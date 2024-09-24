Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) EVP Sells 18,700 Shares of Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,677,950.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

STRL stock opened at $148.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.45 and a twelve month high of $152.00.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

