Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Major Shareholder Barry Eggers Sells 100,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rubrik Price Performance
Shares of RBRK opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.
Institutional Trading of Rubrik
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $427,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
Read More
