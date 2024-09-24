Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Major Shareholder Barry Eggers Sells 100,000 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,536.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of RBRK opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Institutional Trading of Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $227,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $235,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $242,000. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter worth $427,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.