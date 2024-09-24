Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,361,265.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TOL opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $154.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 21.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

