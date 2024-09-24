Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 114,583 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $9,244,556.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,253,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,467,628.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 61.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

