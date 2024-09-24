John Colgrove Sells 100,000 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00.

On Monday, August 5th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,514,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

