Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W raised Boeing to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.89.

NYSE:BA opened at $156.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. The stock has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.03 and a beta of 1.57. Boeing has a 52 week low of $151.65 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% in the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

