Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JEF. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,113,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,529 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

