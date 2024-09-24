Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Bank of America

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE SLVM opened at $82.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.40. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,771,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 105.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

