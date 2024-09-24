Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $17,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $67.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.90. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock worth $1,833,962. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.34.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

