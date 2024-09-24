Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.85, for a total value of $333,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,807,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,577,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $279.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

