InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John A. Kritzmacher Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $346,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,102.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.3 %

IDCC stock opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in InterDigital by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 78,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth $13,309,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $1,779,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $18,987,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in InterDigital by 1,380.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDCC

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.