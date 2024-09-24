Paul Sullivan Sells 1,705 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE BURL opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
