Paul Sullivan Sells 1,705 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,230.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BURL opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

