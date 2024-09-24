Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Biohaven alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Biohaven by 614.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.