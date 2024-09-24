Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Charles Goode Buys 39,506 Shares

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Free Report) insider Charles Goode purchased 39,506 shares of Australian United Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.65 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$420,541.37 ($288,042.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 11.09 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Australian United Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Australian United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

About Australian United Investment

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

