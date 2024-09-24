Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Biohaven Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Biohaven by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Biohaven by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Biohaven by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

