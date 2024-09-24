Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.70.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Azul from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Azul from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Azul stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Azul has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Azul by 106.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Azul by 2,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 575,344 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Azul by 13,831.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 292,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 290,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

