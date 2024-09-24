Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.86.

NYSE BK opened at $72.14 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $73.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

