A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 10,975 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $979.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Quarry LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

