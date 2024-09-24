Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) EVP Carrie Chelko Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.27 and a one year high of $92.65.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 25.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

