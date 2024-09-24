AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,364.00.

On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.

On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.

On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.16. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The stock has a market cap of C$367.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($1.30). AutoCanada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.431405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

