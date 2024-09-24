AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.98 per share, with a total value of C$554,400.60.
EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,100 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$261,364.00.
- On Friday, September 6th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 11,400 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$163,349.46.
- On Thursday, August 29th, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,200 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.88 per share, with a total value of C$270,901.54.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 7,600 shares of AutoCanada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,939.16.
Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at C$15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.16. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The stock has a market cap of C$367.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.50 to C$21.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.11.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
