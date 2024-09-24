Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $97.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 55.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after purchasing an additional 491,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

