American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $39.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,588.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 292,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 274,995 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 98,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.