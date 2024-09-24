Beyond (NYSE:BYON) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BYON. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Beyond alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Performance

BYON opened at $9.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. Beyond has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $456.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $799,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $2,271,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.