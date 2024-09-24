BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $81.47 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,980,938. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 158.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,189,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,044,000 after buying an additional 2,571,709 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after acquiring an additional 499,954 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 591,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 395,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 764,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 382,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.