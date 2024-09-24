Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Joseph L. Brennan Sells 15,335 Shares of Stock

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fluor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.