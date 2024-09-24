BMO Capital Markets Boosts Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target to $8.00

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CDE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

