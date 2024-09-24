TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $449.00.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $407.53 on Monday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

