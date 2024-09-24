Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $33.99 on Monday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $702,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 311.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 597.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,369 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

