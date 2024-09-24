Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $50.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Institutional Trading of Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 22,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 236,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 77,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.