Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

CIEN stock opened at $61.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,712 shares of company stock worth $498,637 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

