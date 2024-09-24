Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.40.

APD opened at $291.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.12. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $296.00. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 126,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

