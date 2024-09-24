Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $44.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $52.18. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 5.58%. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Core & Main by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,166,000 after buying an additional 197,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $69,282,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

