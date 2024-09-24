Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Price Target to $96.00

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $114.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Cybin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cybin

Cybin Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE CYBN opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 0.42. Cybin has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.04.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Cybin by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,865,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220,403 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cybin in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics for patients with mental health conditions. The company’s development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as in preclinical trials for alcohol use disorder; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which completed phase 2 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; SPL028 injectable deuterated DMT completed phase 1 clinical intramuscular and intravenous trial; SPL026 completed phase 1, 1b, and 1/2a for MDD; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation, as well as has a research pipeline of investigational psychedelic-based compounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.