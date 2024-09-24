StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
CW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $307.50.
Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $418,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $41,383,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after acquiring an additional 142,863 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 196,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
About Curtiss-Wright
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
