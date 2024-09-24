Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $86.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.