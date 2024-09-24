EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on EVE in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EVEX opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $832.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

