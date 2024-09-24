StockNews.com Upgrades Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. HSBC upgraded Daqo New Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.26.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $16.33 on Monday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

