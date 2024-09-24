Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$759,826.78 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total value of C$759,826.78.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$29.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.23 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 2.5613577 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.42.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

