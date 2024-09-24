EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of ENS opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.76. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

