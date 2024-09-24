Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVGO. Benchmark raised their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 over the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

