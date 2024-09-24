Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $45.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

