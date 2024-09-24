Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Barclays

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.13 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Green Dot by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $685,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 525,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 104,829 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

