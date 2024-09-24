Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $100.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1 year low of $98.97 and a 1 year high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $1.0206 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

