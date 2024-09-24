Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director J Larry Sorsby Sells 4,062 Shares

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director J Larry Sorsby sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $916,427.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,982 shares in the company, valued at $28,874,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 2.2 %

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $219.74 on Tuesday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $240.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

